Alleged ROG Phone 5 hands-on image leaks, revealing minor design changes

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours have been building for the next-gen gaming phone from Asus, the ROG Phone 4 or 5. Now an image has surfaced claiming to be the new handset.

It's not clear what Asus will call the new device, but it's been suggested that there will be a jump from ROG Phone 3 to ROG Phone 5, skipping the number 4. The new image appears to have a 5 on the rear of it, next to the colours light bar, so that might be a hint at the naming.

Otherwise the unannounced ROG device appears to have a similar design to the previous version - and given that it might be landing fairly soon after the previous phone - which is only about 6 months old, we wouldn't be surprised to see a phone that looks mostly the same.

There does appear to be a button on the side, however, down near the base which is new. This could be for any number of things, but it seem likely that it would be to launch into the gaming mode for the phone, so you can get straight to the action.

Rumours suggest that the ROG Phone 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, but few other details have been revealed - except for an official tease from ROG, suggesting that the phone will soon be launched.

Watch this space: we're expecting to see the refreshed gaming phone arriving pretty soon.

Writing by Chris Hall.