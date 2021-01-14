Asus ROG Phone 4 or 5: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - Asus announced the ROG Phone 3 in July 2020, but rumours for the next gaming phone from Asus have already picked up.

There's even been an official tease for the new phone, so here's everything you need to know about the leaks and details so far. Currently it's not known what the new phone will be called, but Asus might skip 4 and move straight to 5.

The ROG Phone 3 was unveiled in July 2020 and but took some time to roll-out internationally - it didn't reach the US until October 2020.

Thanks to an official tease of the new device, we know that the ROG Phone 4 or 5 (name to be confirmed) will be launching soon. We suspect that it could put in an appearance at MWC Shanghai in February 2021, with the China event moving forward several months and the Spanish event delayed until June.

There haven't been any leaks surrounding the build of the next ROG Phone. Given that the previous version has only launched recently, we're not expecting a dramatic shift in design - and it's likely that Asus will want to keep using the same accessories range across both devices.

The only image we have is from the teaser, which shows a fairly bezel-free display, which doesn't really tell us a lot.

There haven't been any substantial leaks surrounding the new display, but we wouldn't expect a huge shift from the previous device. That would see a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling and a flat finish.

Previously the resolution was Full HD+ and we'd expect the same in the next ROG Phone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8GB RAM

The ROG Phone 4/5 is expected to run on Qualcomm's latest hardware, the Snapdragon 888. That's to be expected from a gaming phone where the focus is on power and performance. Leaked benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon 888 will be on board along with 8GB RAM.

There's likely to be step-up versions of the phone as there is for the ROG Phone 3, so we'd expect up to 16GB RAM.

Previously the battery was 6000mAh and we'd expect this to remain, along with the fast charging.

We're expecting this phone to launch with Android 11.

There's a rundown of all the leaks surrounding the ROG Phone 4 or 5.

An official teaser for the next-gen ROG Phone appeared on Weibo.

Geekbench and HTML5 benchmarking scores have appeared for a new Asus device thought to be the next ROG Phone.

Writing by Chris Hall.