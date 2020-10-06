(Pocket-lint) - Asus’ latest phone, the ROG Phone 3, is now available to buy in the US. Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, a 6.59-inch OLED HDR screen (144Hz refresh rate), 512GB of storage (UFS 3.1 ROM), a 6,000mAh battery, and support for 5G, it is a powerhouse of a mobile gaming device.

You can get the ROG Phone 3 in one of two models. There is a $1,000 model with 12GB of RAM, while the other model costs $1,100 and has 16GB of RAM. That means they cost $100 to $200 more than last year's ROG phone, but you are getting a device with more RAM than you'd find on most flagships.

Asus said the phone’s motion sensor buttons, or AirTriggers, which give a shoulder button experience, have been updated and now sport the option for you to map an action when you shake the phone. Asus is also introducing gaming accessories, including a $150 gamepad and a TwinView Dock.

There’s a new fan accessory, too, called the AeroActive Cooler 3, to help offset the heat generated by the CPU and chipset. For more about the device, including all the features and specs and how they improve upon the Rog Phone 3's predecessor, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.

Both models of the Asus ROG Phone 3 are now available to buy from Asus’ US website, as are the new phone accessories.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.