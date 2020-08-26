Asus Zenfone 7 series launched, complete with triple flip-up camera

(Pocket-lint) - Asus has taken the wraps off its latest Zenfone series of phones at a launch event held in Taiwan, and the latest brings that intriguing flip camera from the previous generation, but ups the ante when it comes to specs and number of cameras.

There are two phones in the series: Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro, and both are remarkably similar, but the only real difference being the storage and RAM available on the 7 Pro.

It'll undoubtedly be that flip-out camera that becomes the main talking point of this phone, and this time, Asus has equipped it with a triple camera system.

The triple system is made up of a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation. It's joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 3x optical zoom camera (with digital zoom up to 12x).

Being a flip-up camera means you use those same three cameras for selfies, but it also enables you to take photos at unusual angles and still be able to frame your shot using the display.

Inside, it's got all the specs you'd expect in a flagship: a flagship Snapdragon 865+ processor, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage. The standard model has 128GB storage with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The Pro has 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

With the camera making use of a flip-up camera for selfies, there's no obstruction on the display. No notch, no camera cutout. Just one, big 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with skinny bezels taking up 92 per cent of the available surface area.

It's got some impressive display specs too. It's a 90Hz AMOLED panel with 200Hz touch response and 1ms response time. It also features HDR certification that's compatible with Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.

As for battery power, Asus is as generous as always offering a large 5,000mAh battery that might even last you two days, and when it runs out, you have 30W fast charging to take care of filling it up again with support for Power Delivery and Quick Charge 4.0.

Software-wise, it's running ZenUI on top of Android 10, but unlike older iterations, this version is much more like stock Android. It's a cleaner software experience.

Converting the local Taiwanese currency (where the phone is launching first) to the US Dollar, pricing for the Zenfone 7 series is roughly what you'd expect a modern-day flagship to be. The Pro is pushing around about the $1000 mark, with the standard model around $750 for the lowest storage capacity.

Zenfone 7 series phones will land in Europe on 1 September, however, Asus informed us that it's not expected to launch in the UK and it won't be making its way to North American markets either according to Engadget.

Writing by Cam Bunton.