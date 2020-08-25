Asus Zenfone 7 revealed in hands-on photos

(Pocket-lint) - While Asus has confirmed that it will be announcing the Zenfone 7 on 26 August, the new phone has leaked in its entirety thanks to hands-on images appearing online.

Most of these images come from Weibo - and there's also reports of a complete hands-on video too - although we've only seen grabs from that video (below) rather than the video itself.

There's a flip-up camera like there was on the Zenfone 6, this time with three lenses that will rotate from being the rear cameras to the front when you need to take a selfie.

That has the added advantage of leaving the display free from notches or holes for a nice clear view.

That display is said to be a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and those cameras are thought to be a 64-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 8-megapixel telephoto.

We'd already had confirmation that the Zenfone 7 would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and we're looking at 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, although other versions are also expected.

A 5000mAh battery should power the whole package.

We're also expecting to see an Asus Zeonfone 7 Pro model, powered by the uprated Snapdragon 865+, although we'd expect a few more differences to qualify for the Pro name than just a minor bump to the CPU.

The Asus Zenfone 7 is going to be announced in Taiwan on 26 August.

