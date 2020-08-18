Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch on 26 August

(Pocket-lint) - The next generation of Zenfone devices is launching soon, and - thanks to a live stream video countdown - we now know when it's landing.

Asus has quietly revealed that its Zenfone 7 series will - at last - launch on 26 August. It's a phone series that's been expected for some time, ever since Qualcomm announced that its latest processors would be powering it, way back in February.

The countdown on the video stream page, published by the official Asus Taiwan YouTube channel reveals that the launch will be taking place at 07:00 BST on that day.

As for specs and features, there's not been a huge amount of pre-release buzz around the phone. The inclusion of the word 'Series' in the launch date reveal virtually confirms that there will be more than one device in the series.

We'd expect at least one of those phones to be the powerful flagship, and this - we know - will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.

It'll be interesting to see if it has any standout quirky features. If it's anything like last year's model, with its unusual flip-out camera, it'll certainly have at least one talking point.

Rumours suggest we'll see a big 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, but other than that, the rumour mill has been relatively silent.

Thankfully we don't have long to wait until Asus spills the beans and lets us in on its next (hopefully affordable) flagship smartphone.

Writing by Cam Bunton.