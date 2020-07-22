ROG Phone 3 is another monster gaming phone

Republic of Gamers has launched its third-generation gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, updating with the latest hardware to bring you the best you can get for your gaming.

While this market has been limited to just a few players like ROG and Black Shark, the introduction of Lenovo with its Legion Duel demonstrates that this is a sector of the market that's heating up.

We've put those two phones head to head so you can see how they compare right here.

The ROG Phone 3 sits on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, the very latest version of Qualcomm's hardware. It will have up to 16GB RAM, but Asus is introducing a number of different models, starting at 8GB, making it much more affordable.

To keep the phone cool there's an internal cooling system, but there's also an external clip-on fan that will drive air over the back of the phone, claiming to cool the phone by up to 4 degrees. That should keep you gaming comfortably for long periods of time.

Moving to the display, there's a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, here pushing a refresh rate of 144Hz, another nod to this phone's gaming heritage. Of course you'll have to find games that support 144Hz to get the most from it. You'll be able to control things like the refresh rate via the quick settings on the phone.

It also has a 270Hz touch sampling rate which is higher than most rivals, with ROG saying there's less input lag on these devices than the likes of OnePlus or Samsung phones.

The display sticks to Full HD+ resolution, but it does support HDR, so it should be great for streaming the latest movies too.

There will be a range of software controls to customise the phone to make sure you're getting the best out of the hardware for whichever game you're playing.

Moving to the battery, it's a massive 6000mAh with 30W charging. It's not the fastest, but with ROG saying you'll be able to play PUBG Mobile for 9.2 hours from a single charge, you might not need to charge that often!

To support your gaming efforts there are custom stereo speakers with a GameFX system to control it, while there's also touch sensors around the phone to give you additional control options on the side of the phone using the AirTrigger 3 system.

On the back the main camera is 64-megapixels, joined by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Aside from the basics of the phone, there's a full range of accessories. Many come in the box - including the clip-on cooling fan - but you'll also be able to use the phone with wireless displays and other accessories, including the gaming controller so you don't have to hold the phone (again, you'll need support from the games as not all support external controllers).

So how much will this cost? Not as much as you might think:

ROG Phone 3 16GB/256GB - €1099

ROG Phone 3 12GB/512GB - €999

ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition 8GB/256GB - €799

The latter of these is certainly on the affordable side considering the hardware that you're actually getting - it's cheaper than many flagship phones that are similarly equipped.

The ROG Phone 3 won't be available in the US for some time, but pre-orders for European customers should be opening imminently.