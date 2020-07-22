It's battle of the gaming phones. And with the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Pro being unveiled on the very same day - 22 July 2020 - it seems only fitting to pitch these two devices side by side.

However, with the Lenovo device only expected to launch in China and some Asia territories, it's likely the Asus device that will get a foot up in the interntional markets.

Asus ROG Phone 3: 6.59-inch, 1080 x 2340 resolution, 144Hz refresh

Lenovo Legion Pro: 6.67-inch, 1440 x 3120 resolution, 144Hz refresh

Asus: 171 x 78 x 9.9mm / Lenovo: TBC

Being gaming phones, these devices are big. Big on everything from battery to spec - but also physically large to aid with cooling down those powerful innards. The ROG Phone 3 is almost 10mm thick, the Lenovo we don't yet know - but don't expect it to be any less trim, if at all.

The Lenovo is likely the biggest of the two, with its marginally larger display. It also delivers the higher resolution. Both devices tick the 144Hz refresh rate, however, targeting the latest must-have for gamers who want ultra-fast visuals and response times.

We've seen the Lenovo Legion has a light-up "Y" logo to the rear, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is a little more subtle - presenting a design that's largely similar to the second-gen device.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 16GB RAM (max)

Lenovo Legion Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 12GB RAM (TBC)

Asus: 6,000mAh battery, 30W fast-charging

Lenovo: 5,000mAh battery, 90W fast-charge

Accessories TBC

Gaming phones go all-out when it comes to spec, leaving no stone unturned in offering the top-end spec going. It's fairly similar between both ROG and Legion on paper, both offering Qualcomm SD865+ processor with huge amounts of RAM (the Asus is said to max out at 16GB, compared to the Lenovo's 12GB).

But it's how those components are handled with cooling hardware and software intervention that ought to give one device the edge over the other - something we can't comment on until we've used the pair.

The Legion makes a big deal about its cooling capabilities, with a "3D cooling tower structure" and "dual heat pipe partitions" both cited in leaks ahead of the reveal. The ROG Phone says less about this - but we know from previous devices that it'll offer various ways to keep cool, likely including a clip-on fan accessory.

Other accessories are to be confirmed, but you can anticipate both will offer additional controllers for a full joystick-and-buttons gaming experience.

When it comes to longevity, Asus goes the extra mile with a 6,000mAh battery capacity confirmed. The company has previously released a phone with such a cell, so it can draw from that experience - although with 30W fast-charging we wouldn't be surprised if that's split into multiple cells. The Legion phone takes a slightly different approach: offering a still huge 5,000mAh capacity, but pairing that with super-fast 90W charging. Either way, we suspect both will be able to charge up connected to a cable while you continue to game.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Dual rear cameras, 64MP f/1.8 main & 13MP f/2.4 wide-angle

Lenovo Legion Pro: Dual rear cameras, 64MP main f/1.8 & 16MP f/2.2 wide

Asus: 13MP front-facing selfie camera

Lenovo: 20MP side-positioned motorised pop-up camera

With rear cameras not being a main focus for gaming phones - the space is better reserved for other trinkets! - both these devices have settled on a dual system, with 64-megapixel main cameras and lower-resolution wider-angle offerings.

It's on the front that there's the biggest and perhaps most exciting difference: the Legion Pro has a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. Yep, it's on the side, not the top, for use when holding the phone landscape during those gaming sessions. It's a bold move, but it benefits the screen as there's no punch-hole or notch to get in the way - unlike the ROG Phone 3, which appears to have a much larger bezel section to the top to contain the front-facing camera.

Asus ROG Phone 3: September release expected, price TBC

Lenovo Legion Pro: Release date & price TBC

China/Asia only launch expected



So how much cash can you expect to part with to own one of these devices? Well, we only expect to see the Asus ROG Phone 3 launch in wider regions outside of China/Asia, so that's likely your only choice of the pair. Its price is still TBC, but assume approaching four-figures in Europe/USA.

Those in China/applicable Asia regions, however, can pick up the Legion Pro for from ￥9999 (equivalent £1135/€1250/$1430) when it goes on sale in, we predict, the month of September.