Asus will reveal its third-gen gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3, in an online-only event on 22 June 2020.

The new device is looking to be the champion gaming phone, so here's what to expect from the event and how you can watch from your local time zone.

The event is taking place on Wednesday 22 July 2020, at the following times:

BST: 16:00 for UK

CEST: 17:00 for Europe

IST: 21:30 for India

CST: 00:00 (+1, 23 July) for China

EST: 11:00 for east coast USA

PST: 08:00 for west coast USA

Given that Asus is based in Taiwan that's a very late launch event in local time - so anticipate that things will be geared towards a more international audience as a result.

Details are thin on the ground, but the countdown clock on Asus' official page is where we expect to see the launch happen.

Tune in at the relevant time and we suspect you'll be treated to the full video breakdown.

Being that it's a gaming phone, expect the ROG 3 to be all powerful. Qualcomm has already confirmed it as among the first devices to feature the Snapdragon 865 Plus platform, with rumour that it'll have 16GB RAM available.

Other rumours suggest a 6,000mAh battery will be on board, along with cooling technologies to ensure that this device can run long and without compromise to power.

We've condensed all the facts and rumours in our ROG 3 round-up feature if you want a deeper dive. Otherwise stay tuned for the event proper when everything will be revealed in full.