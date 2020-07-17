Asus ROG Phone 3 excites in high-quality image leak

The ROG Phone 3 - Asus' next-gen gaming phone - is just about to launch and has seen a succession of leaks in recent weeks. We've now got high-quality images showing off the phone's design and it looks exciting.

These images are from Evan Blass, so we know they are coming from a reliable source, listed on Patreon and give us the best look at this forthcoming phone so far.

The aggressive styling is clear, with that illuminated logo on the rear, and that angled camera array edge.

It also gives us a good look at the front of the phone, where the forehead and chin can be seen, the front camera embedded in that top bezel meaning that there's no notch or punch hole.

While some might see this as slightly dated design, it's actually a lot more practical for gaming where you need some space to grip the phone - and it's better to have no intrusions on the display where you want graphics and controls.

The ROG Phone 3 is expected to launch with a new version of the latest Qualcomm hardware, the Snapdragon 865 Plus. There's said to be a massive 6000mAh battery and a 6.59-inch 120Hz display.

The camera should offer a 64-megapixel main sensor along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a third as-yet undisclosed sensor.

The ROG Phone 3 is due to launch on 22 July and will go head to head with the Lenovo Legion Phone.