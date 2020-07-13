The third-generation of Asus' gaming phone, the aptly named ROG Phone 3, has already been penned for a 22 July launch.

Plenty of information has leaked about what to expect from this next-gen gaming device, but it's the battery capacity that's now under the spotlight.

Why? Because it's massive. A leak, citing Taiwanese certification, shows that we can expect a 6,000mAh cell on board.

That's almost 50 per cent more capacity than some top-tier flagships pack in.

The reason is obvious: the Rog Phone 3 is all about gaming, and with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus platform now confirmed for the device, it's going to be drawing big on power and will need that extra juice to keep on going.

It does make us wonder just how physically large the phone will be though. It's not going to be small, that's for sure.

The same certification goes on to show 16GB DDR5 RAM will be on board, along with up to 512GB storage. It sure does sound like a device to hit all the high-level specifications, just as you would expect of a gaming device.

We shall await the 22 July launch event to see what Asus reveals to the public. Having enjoyed the ROG Phone 2 - which we reviewed earlier in 2020 - the third-generation model looks like it will be going all-out to impress.