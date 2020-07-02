It was at the end of June that a suggested launch date for the Asus ROG Phone 3 appeared online. Just days later Asus has made it official. So when will the third-generation gaming phone be unveiled?

On the official Asus website there's a countdown clock, which will stop at 15:00 BST on Wednesday 22 July. That right there, ladies and gentlemen, is when the Taiwanese brand will show-off its third endeavour in the gaming phone market.

That timing suggests that Asus is interested in pushing the ROG Phone 3 to a more international market - as it will be 23:00 at the company's HQ, which is a late reveal to say the least. Even the USA will get a good daytime viewing of the phone, at 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT. That, we think, says a lot about this gaming phone's aspirations.

In terms of release, however, the current rumour is that it won't ship until the third quarter of 2020, representing a slight delay on original expectation.

We've got a round-up feature detailing various aspects about what to expect of the ROG Phone 3. It's certainly not short on power, with a Qualcomm SD865 and 12GB RAM suggested to feature, plus a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen. For all the up-to-date information, read more in our feature, linked below.