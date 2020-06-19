Asus ROG Phone 3 shows up in hands-on pictures

Asus is widely expected to launch its next generation ROG Phone in the next couple of months, and with the leak and rumour activity starting to ramp up, that seems very likely, especially given the nature of the most recent revelation.

A hands-on video - since removed - on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) shows the device's design clearly, indicating that Asus is tweaking and refining the look somewhat.

As you can see in the photo at the top of this article, the back appears to be a very reflective, glossy glass panel, with fewer accent lines than the previous model.

While the original video has been removed, MySmartPrice has embedded it in an article, and it shows the phone as being quite a big, bulky device. That's not unexpected given the nature of most 'gamer phones'.

The larger camera protrusion on the back - compared to the ROG Phone 2 - appears to indicate that we'll see a triple camera system in the next model. It also looks as though the marking reads '64MP' underneath that protrusion, so we could expect a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The display on the front still features quite chunky bezels on the top and bottom, undoubtedly to make space for some powerful front facing stereo speakers.

Apart from the design, specs have been leaked previously and suggest we're going to see a Snapdragon 865 chip inside, plus 5G support. We're also expecting a fast refresh rate display, and fast charging.

It's rumoured to be launching either this month or next, so it won't be long before we find out all the official details from Asus itself.