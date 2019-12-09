Asus ROG Phone 2 adds Ultimate and Strix editions

As gaming phones go, the Asus ROG 2 is one of the best out there. And now there are two special editions: the Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition and Strix Edition.

The ROG Phone 2 already has a formidable specification. With a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that sports a 120Hz refresh rate - that's double the usual rate of most phones - this screen-focused experience is designed for longevity, thanks to a 6,000mAh battery.

While the original ROG Phone 2 came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Ultimate and Strix editions up that to the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, adding a little extra grunt behind the scenes. The Ultimate Edition comes with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, while the Strix features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In addition there's a the modular ROG Kunai Gamepad, which provides physical console-like buttons. It consists of three components - the ROG Kunai Bumper, ROG Kunai Controllers and ROG Kunai Holder - which transforms these new phones into true gaming devices.

The Ultimate Edition will retail for £999, while the Strix model can be picked up for £699. The phone doesn't retail in many places in the UK, so you're best to check out the official Asus store for more information regarding availability.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.