It's official! Asus ROG Phone II gaming phone packs a 120Hz OLED screen

It's official! Asus ROG Phone II gaming phone packs a 120Hz OLED screen
- No word yet on US/UK pricing or availability

Asus, well-known for its "Republic of Gaming" brand, has launched some new gaming hardware, in the form of a second-generation ROG Phone.

Called the ROG Phone II, it features a massive display improvement. There is a 6.59-inch 1080p OLED panel with an integrated fingerprint sensor, support for 10-bit HDR, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Other spec updates include the Snapdragon 855 Plus, a cooling system with vapor chamber and vents, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 48-megapixel camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

You can also run either stock Android or Asus’ ROG UI - just choose the one you want during setup. Lastly, Asus is updating its range of accessories to include new versions of the dual-screen TwinView dock and the clip-on AeroActive Cooler. It also made a new gamepad attachment, called the Kunai, with two split controllers that can attach to the side of the phone or be added to a joypad-like grip.

Asus has not announced a price for the ROG Phone II, but for comparison, the ROG Phone started at $899 in the US. Asus said an on-shelf date in the UK has yet to be confirmed as well, but that leads us to believe it should come to the UK.

