  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Asus phone news

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications leak in full: 120Hz OLED screen, 5800mAh battery

|
Pocket-lint Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications leak in full: 120Hz OLED screen, 5800mAh battery
Best OnePlus 6T deals in July 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in July 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- 120Hz refresh rate 6.59-inch OLED panel

- First with Qualcomm SD855 Plus

- 5,800mAh battery capacity

- Larger size than original

Trickles of information about the second-generation Asus gaming phone, the ROG 2, have been spilling out across the internet in recent weeks. The latest, ahead of the 23 July reveal date, confirms a variety of specifications.

The leak came via TENAA (that's the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China), as reported by 91Mobiles, revealing a 120Hz OLED screen and massive 5800mAh battery capacity.

Also new are dimensions - 170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78mm - meaning the second-gen Republic of Gamers Phone is larger than the original. But with a battery of that capacity that's not really a surprise. Indeed, it's likely a necessity. That capacity is larger than even the Asus Zenfone 6's 5,000mAh cell.

On the 15 July Qualcomm confirmed its latest platform, the Snapdragon 855 Plus, would also be part of the ROG 2 package - making it the first phone to receive this ramped-up mid-year refresh.

"The Kryo 485 CPU in the Snapdragon 855 Plus will run at up to 2.96GHz, while the Adreno 640 GPU is clocked 15 per cent faster than the current Snapdragon 855," explained Asus in a statement to Pocket-lint.

There's also mention of 12GB RAM, which is the current highest amount of memory you'll find in any phone, to ensure the ROG Phone 2 cuts through any task - gaming or otherwise - with absolute ease.

So there we have it: the Asus ROG Phone 2 will have that fast refresh screen, potentially unrivalled battery life, and be the first with the top-end Qualcomm chipset on board too. We'll know full specifics on the announcement date.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Asus Phones
PopularIn Phones
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
What's 5G on Vodafone UK like? Here are the speeds you should expect
YouTubers are already showing off 'dummy' models of the iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 2019: Release date, features, news and rumours for the iPhone XI
Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications leak in full: 120Hz OLED screen, 5800mAh battery
Nokia feature phone spotted running a lightweight custom version of Android