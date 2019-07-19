Trickles of information about the second-generation Asus gaming phone, the ROG 2, have been spilling out across the internet in recent weeks. The latest, ahead of the 23 July reveal date, confirms a variety of specifications.

The leak came via TENAA (that's the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China), as reported by 91Mobiles, revealing a 120Hz OLED screen and massive 5800mAh battery capacity.

Also new are dimensions - 170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78mm - meaning the second-gen Republic of Gamers Phone is larger than the original. But with a battery of that capacity that's not really a surprise. Indeed, it's likely a necessity. That capacity is larger than even the Asus Zenfone 6's 5,000mAh cell.

On the 15 July Qualcomm confirmed its latest platform, the Snapdragon 855 Plus, would also be part of the ROG 2 package - making it the first phone to receive this ramped-up mid-year refresh.

"The Kryo 485 CPU in the Snapdragon 855 Plus will run at up to 2.96GHz, while the Adreno 640 GPU is clocked 15 per cent faster than the current Snapdragon 855," explained Asus in a statement to Pocket-lint.

There's also mention of 12GB RAM, which is the current highest amount of memory you'll find in any phone, to ensure the ROG Phone 2 cuts through any task - gaming or otherwise - with absolute ease.

So there we have it: the Asus ROG Phone 2 will have that fast refresh screen, potentially unrivalled battery life, and be the first with the top-end Qualcomm chipset on board too. We'll know full specifics on the announcement date.