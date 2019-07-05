Back in the middle of June we reported that the Asus ROG Phone 2 is on its way, but now there's a launch event date, according to Chinese social site Weibo: 23 July 2019.

So what will the second-generation ROG Phone have to offer? While the spec still isn't official - there's just the invite which doesn't reveal too much itself - here are three things that we'd like to see.

The original ROG Phone has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is 50 per cent higher than a typical 60Hz panel. That's a good start, making for fluid motion, but a 120Hz panel - effectively doubling the refresh of a typical panel - looks way smoother, can deliver less input lag, and is absolutely what we'd expect the ROG Phone 2 to have.

That won't make it the only gaming phone with such a display, though, as Razer got there first (with the Razer Phone 2). However, as we said of that device, there is only a limited volume of compatible games that will truly see benefit. As that number goes up, however, faster refresh can only be of greater benefit.

There's only one gaming phone thus far which comes with internal fan cooling: the Red Magic 3. The Black Shark 2 offers an optional add-on accessory. So will Asus step up to the plate and deliver a liquid cooling system with thermal pipes to extract heat and assist cooling with a gaming fan?

We do hope so. Running at high frame-rates, full refresh rate and running what we believe will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 - possibly overclocked - there's likely to be a lot of heat potential, especially if you clip on the Asus Gamevice controller.

Phone battery capacities seem to be getting larger and larger, with the Asus Zenfone 6 showing off a 5,000mAh cell. However, that doesn't bring with it especially fast charging, in order to protect the cell and stop excess swelling.

As such we don't think Asus will be able to squeeze in a battery of such capacity, but it's likely to be around 4,200mAh for a good innings. There's also rumour that 30W fast-charging will be available, meaning rapid top-ups when you do run low.

How about an updated Gamevice controller with battery pack embedded within, eh? Now that'd be cool.