Zenfone 6 Edition 30 celebrates Asus' 30th birthday with 12GB RAM special edition flagship

- Amped specs: 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

- Special concentric circle rear design

- Limited to 3,000 units only

We first saw the Asus Zenfone 6 at the company's headquarters in Taipei back in April. It's an impressive stab at the flagship market. And now Asus has used the Computex show to launch a special edition version.

The aptly titled Zenfone 6 Edition 30 - named so because it's a celebration of Asus' 30th birthday - amps up the specs, maxing out the RAM with 12GB, while storage also expands to a massive 512GB.

That's not all, though. If you're eagle-eyed enough then the rear finish reveals itself as different to the standard model too: it's matte black for starters (the standard model is a little more grey) and features concentric circle 'etches' that catch the light in what's an altogether more interesting look.

The blue vertical-run Asus logo on the rear of the standard model has also vanished, replaced by a horizontal Asus logo in a faded grey. This is paired with an embossed Edition 30 logo too.

Otherwise the specs are one and the same, which means a 6.4-inch screen, Flip Camera mechanism, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 innards, and a monster 5,000mAh battery capacity.

It's a bit of a shame that Asus didn't use the 30th birthday edition as an opportunity to really show off. That rear-positioned fingerprint scanner could have been upgraded to an in-screen one, for starters, while a more eye-catching colour for the finish would perhaps be even more fitting.

Not that it's likely you'll get the chance to buy one of these specials, as only 3,000 models will be made.

