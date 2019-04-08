  1. Home
Asus ROG Phone 2 expected late 2019, what to expect?

Asus ROG Phone 2 expected late 2019, what to expect?
During Computex 2018 in Taiwan we saw the first Asus ROG gaming phone - and a second is expected to follow in the third quarter of 2019, according to a report by Digitimes.

We've seen the rise of gaming phones over the last couple of years, with well-established brands getting behind the specialist market, including Asus - but with competition growing from the likes of Black Shark and Razer, both of which have launched follow-up devices to their original gaming handsets. 

At the end of 2018 Asus unveiled a plan to turnaround its mobile handset fortunes over the next three years. Given the low impact previous Asus devices have been in the market - with a mid-range focus from devices such as the Zenfone 5 - it's no surprise to see the company's refocus in a more specialist area.

Asus has a successful PC business, in particular its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, much of the expertise from which can benefit its future gaming phone. Digitimes also cites a future collaboration with Tencent - the makers of League of Legends - which could be a huge score for Asus, if confirmed.

However, the report doesn't touch upon any further details of the handset itself. What can we expect? More resolution, more screen real-estate, less bezel, more advanced cooling? We'll just have to wait and see on that account...

