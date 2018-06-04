  1. Home
Asus ROG Phone takes on Razer for gaming, world's first with 3D vapour-chamber cooling

  • Snapdragon 845
  • 2160 x 1080 HDR display

Asus has announced a smartphone primarily dedicated towards gaming.

Seen as a major rival to the Razer Phone, the ROG Phone under the Republic of Gamers brand has a unique GameCool 3D vapour-chamber cooling system to keep it running smoothly no matter the graphical load.

There is even a detachable AeroActive Cooler for an extra cooling boost on top.

The phone is powered by a 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Adreno 630 graphics.  And its display is AMOLED, with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 resolution.

It is HDR (high dynamic range) compatible, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for twitch mobile gaming.

The handset has side-mounted ports that work with clip-on game controls. And there are built-in, almost invisible, programmable AirTriggers and force feedback haptics.

Other add-on accessories will also be available as optional extras, including a TwinView Dock for dual-screen handheld more and a Mobile Desktop Dock for desktop gaming. A Gamevice controller with WiGig dock will be available too, for big-screen gaming.

The Asus ROG Phone was announced during the company's press event at Computex 2018 in Taipei. Pocket-lint is at the show to bring you all the news as it happens.

