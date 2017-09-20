Can I watch the Asus Zenfone 4 launch online and what should I expect from the We Love Photo event?

Asus is preparing itself for a huge international launch event in Rome. It has dubbed the event "We love photo" and it has been quite clear that this is for the Zenfone 4, its latest smartphone.

Asus has something of a chequered history with smartphones. It's never really been a mainstream smartphone company in Europe, although it did announce that it was back and looking to make an impact in territories like the UK when it made the Zenfone AR available.

The Zenfone AR is a little niche, one of the few devices designed specifically for Google's Tango project, enabling rich capture of the environment thanks to its plentiful supply of sensors, designed for AR and VR applications.

With the Zenfone 4, it looks like Asus wants to play much more to everyday consumers, the sort of person who might be eyeing up a Samsung Galaxy S8 or OnePlus 5, with a focus on the camera.

The Zenfone 4 event will be held on 21 September 2017 and will be starting at 6:30pm CET. Here's how that breaks down:

5:30pm BST

6:30pm CET

9:30am PDT

12:30am EDT

10:00pm IST

01:30am JST

Asus will be live-streaming the event from Rome and you can watch the event unfold on the video below. Asus is saying that this is one of its biggest launch events ever, so you just have to click the video below and enjoy.

Well that's the funny thing, because Asus has already announced the Zenfone 4 in other regions, and it has already released a lot of details about the specs and features it offers, including the handy introduction video below, and a full spec page on its website.

The Zenfone 4 is a mid-range handset with some premium specs. Just to run over the major details, here's what the Zenfone 4 offers (there are a number of different models, but once launched, we'll know exactly what the UK is getting).

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 platform

4GB RAM and 64GB storage with microSD

5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 401ppi

Dual rear cameras: main - 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel ADAF; wide-angle - 8MP, f/2.2

3300mAh battery with fast charging

Android Nougat with Asus ZenUI

We'll bring you a full rundown of the events of the We Love Photo event and first impressions of Asus' new phone as soon as we have all the details.