Asus just accidentally leaked out four different ZenFone 4 smartphones

- Asus leaked the phones via its French website

Asus is a week away from announcing the ZenFone 4, but thanks to a new leak, we know all about it (and its three siblings).

Here's the thing: Asus accidentally publishing listings for four ZenFone-branded smartphones via its French website, which means it apparently leaked its own products. Icky for them; yay for us. The phone listings include the ZenFone 4, the ZenFone 4 Selfie, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, and the ZenFone 4 Max, according to Android Police, which first reported the leak. Now, here's what the listings revealed in terms of specs.

The ZenFone 4 has a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage, 3,300mAh battery, a dual rear-facing camera system (one 12-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor), and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone will be available in white and black when it launches for €499 in France, which coverts to about $590/£450.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch IPS (1280 x 720) display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage, 3,000mAh battery, two front-facing cameras (one 20-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor with a flash), and a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. There's no word yet on colours, but it will cost €299.99 in France, which converts to around $274/£354.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro has a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM with 64GB of expandable storage, dual front-facing cameras (one 24-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor), and a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. It'll cost €399.99 in France, which converts to £472/£364. And finally, there's the ZenFone 4 Max, which has a 5.2-inch IPS (1280 x 720) display.

It also features a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, 4,100mAh battery, dual rear-facing cameras (one 13-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor), and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It'll cost €229.99 in France, which converts to $270/£209. Keep in mind Asus already unveiled the ZenFone 4 Max in Russia and is getting ready to announce it and release it globally, on 19 August.

We expect the company to also announce these phones at that event.

