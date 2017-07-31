Asus to unveil new ZenFone 4 at 19 August event, likely coming to UK
- Asus event is set in August in Philippines
- Invite image shows Tower Bridge
- Will Asus' new phone, ZenFone 4, come to the UK?
Asus is coming out with a new ZenFone.
Asus has been a little quiet in the UK recently when it comes to smartphones, while it's impressing with phones in the US and Asia. That may be all about to change, as it appears to be making a comeback to the UK, with the teasing of its next smartphone, the Zenfone 4, which looks to come with a dual camera on the rear. An invite image posted to the company's social media shows the Tower Bridge.
This image first leaked out earlier this month. In the official invite sent out to the media on Monday, Asus included several other images of iconic landmarks from across the world, including the Tower Bridge. The phone won't be unveiled in the UK, however. The event is set for 19 August in the Philippines. The invitation does suggest we can expect a dual-camera system and improved sensors.
Little else has been said about the Zenfone 4, but recently, the Zenfone 4 Max is reported to have launched in Russia. It's thought to be a version of the ZenFone 4. It's a 5.5-inch device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or 425, 3GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, and a wide-angle 12mm second camera. Now, there's no official word on what the Zenfone 4 that's being teased might offer.
Still, we'll be excited to see Asus shake up smartphones in the UK.
