Asus Zenfone 4 teased as company makes a comeback to the UK with Zenfone AR

Asus has been a little quiet in the UK recently when it comes to smartphones, while impressing with phones in the US and Asia. That may be all about to change as the company appears to be making a comeback to the UK, listing the Asus Zenfone AR on pre-order for the UK.

The Zenfone AR isn't a normal smartphone, however, as it's a Tango phone, equipped with the sensors to capture the 3D world around you. It's being offered with a Daydream headset and £30 Google Play voucher for those who do pre-order, but priced at £799, it's likely to only appeal to those who are really interested in getting involved with AR.

Bear in mind that the Daydream headset is worth £69 and the price doesn't seem quite so bad for a phone of these capabilities.

However, the appearance of Asus on the UK scene is joined by the teasing of the company's next smartphone, thought to be the Zenfone 4, which looks to come with a dual camera on the rear.

That's the message we're getting from images posted on the company's Facebook pages, showing the same sort of twin circles that Huawei used in the run up to the launch of the Huawei P9 with a dual camera.

We like the fact that London is featured. Whether this is a hint at where the Zenfone 4 might be available we don't know, it could just be that Tower Bridge is an iconic landmark. Asus focuses on more than one, seeing more and clarity in its images suggesting that this are the things that camera is going to offer.

Little else is said about the Zenfone 4, but recently the Zenfone 4 Max is reported to have launched in Russia. This might let the cat out of the bag a little, as this is a 5.5-inch device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or 425, 3GB RAM and a pairing of a 13-megapixel rear camera, with a wide-angle 12mm second camera.

The max factor in the Zenfone 4 Max comes from the 5000mAh battery. Yes, that's pretty big, but we suspect the Zenfone 4 will carry some of these specs or design.

There's no official word on what the Zenfone 4 that's being teased might offer, but we'll be excited to see Asus shake up smartphones in the UK a little.