Forget Note 7, first Snapdragon 821 phone will be Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe

Asus has announced a new version of the Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe that will be the first phone shipped with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

Qualcomm announced its new chipset yesterday, 11 July, which uses a similar Kryo quad-core CPU as its current high-end processor, but the 821 is faster. It can be clocked up to 2.4GHz, so is more than 10 per cent faster than the previous generation.

Asus will be using the chip in its highest spec'ed variant of the ZenFone 3 Deluxe. That also comes with 6GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. The latter can also be expanded by up to a further 128GB through microSD.

It also has dual-SIM support.

Its screen is 1080p, there is a 3,000mAh battery, and it features a 23-megapixel camera on the rear, 8-megapixel on the front.

Another couple of ZenFone 3 Deluxe models will be available too, with the older Snapdragon 820 processors inside running the show. They will have 4GB and 6GB of RAM respectively, and 32GB and 64GB of storage.

All the other specifications are the same as the higher spec'ed model above.

As they were each unveiled at an event in Taiwan, the only release details revealed so far are that the phones will be available in that country and Hong Kong. They range from $500 (£380) to $780.

We'll let you know of other regions for roll out when we find out.