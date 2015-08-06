Asus ZenFone Max packs in a whopping 5,000mAh battery

The Asus ZenFone Max has been announced as a real treat for those that are into longer battery life from a larger battery. The Max packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery unit.

We wrote a feature on smartphones with batteries larger than 3,000mAh and even these were not that common. So this is a real beast. But what's all that juice powering?

The Asus ZenFone Max features a 5.5-inch screen, of currently undisclosed resolution, encased in Gorilla Glass 4. The chip is a meager Snapdragon 410 with 2GB of RAM.

The cameras are more impressive than the other specs. On the rear is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 snapper that features laser auto-focus and dual-tone LED flash. Even the front-facing selfie snapper is good at 5-megapixels.

The Asus ZenFone Max is set to arrive in October. The price has not been announced yet but expect more detail to appear close to release date. How long that hefty 5,000mAh battery actually keeps the handset going also hasn't been mentioned but on that older processor it's hard to tell.

Check out our feature on the phones with 3,000mAh batteries or larger to see what other power friendly options are on the market right now.

READ: 8 smartphones with 3,000mAh batteries or larger, made to last longer