Say cheese: Asus ZenFone Selfie will take 13-megapixel photos of your gurning face

Asus is jumping on the selfie bandwagon, launching the ZenFone Selfie at Computex 2015.

The new phone, with enhanced front-camera functionality, follows the likes of the HTC Desire Eye in offering a front camera that matches the resolution of the rear.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on both the front and the rear of this 5.5-inch handset, both offering autofocus so you stay looking sharp, as well as a dual-tone flash, front and back.

The front camera has a wide 88-degree angle to fit more in, offers live beautification features, as well as a Selfie Panorama mode if you want to capture even more.

The rear camera takes a leaf out of the LG G4's book, offering laser autofocusing, but Asus has also moved the volume controls to the rear, again with the option of capturing a selfie using that rear control.

Aside from what promises to be impressive camera skills, the 5.5-inch display offers a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, and it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset.

The 64-bit chip is supported by 2 or 3GB of RAM and there's 16 or 32GB of storage, with microSD for expansion. Asus doesn't state as much, but we're guessing that the 32GB version will be pitched as the "premium" model and get the 3GB of RAM.

There's a 3000mAh battery and the ZenFone Selfie runs Android Lollipop, with a range of Asus additions, such as the option to trace "S" on the display to take a selfie.

The curved design is finished in plastic, but comes in a range of funky pastel colours, including white, powder blue and pink.

There's no word on pricing or availability, but Asus has been very aggressive on pricing on recent phones. There's also no word on where the Zenfone Selfie will be released, or when.

The question remains through: do you really want 13-megapixel selfies?