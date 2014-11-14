Asus Zenfone Photo Challenge winners announced: Celebrities lose out to Big Ben

The people have voted. We can now reveal the winners of the Asus Zenfone Photography competition in association with Pocket-lint.

The photographs were judged by ASUS, LCC, @London and voted for by readers via the website hosted on Pocket-lint.

The winners of the grand prize of £1,000 worth of ASUS kit are:

The winners also show us something else though, that almost two thirds of people prefer landscapes and nature photography to celeb shots and selfies.

In the thousands of votes casts on Pocket-lint almost two thirds of people prefer photographs of landscapes and nature over celebs and selfies on social sites such as Facebook and Instagram, and photos of celebrities receive 55 per cent fewer likes than a shot of London’s Ben Big.

The survey asked those using social sites, such as Instagram and Facebook, whether they are more likely to engage, like, comment on or share pictures if they contain a person or people. Almost two thirds, 63 per cent, said they preferred more picturesque landscapes and scenes, showing that the celeb selfie may not be as popular as commonly thought.

“The photography we had for the competition from the students at LCC was stunning, and I would like to say a huge congratulations to the lucky winners. Seeing the great photography coming purely from the ASUS ZenFone 5 LTE is a real treat for us, and hopefully for the winners this will be their first sale and beginning of a successful photography career," Adam King, PR Manager at ASUS commented.

The survey was commissioned by ASUS ahead of revealing the winners of a photography competition in conjunction with the University of Arts London (UAL) and Instagrammer Dave Burt (@London), which challenged photography students to capture stunning images using the ZenFone 5 LTE.

Over 80 students studying BA (Hons) Photography at the London College of Communication (LCC) took part in the competition. The winners will have their work purchased by ASUS for use in the company’s global marketing for the ASUS ZenFone smartphone range.

Each student was given an ASUS ZenFone 5 LTE and one week to use the smartphone’s different camera modes, including Low Light, Panorama, Selfie and Time Rewind, plus one Instagram shot that best epitomises London.