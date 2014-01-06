  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Asus phone news

Asus ZenFone 4, 5 and 6 line-up announced starting at £60

|
  Asus ZenFone 4, 5 and 6 line-up announced starting at £60
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

Asus has announced an entirely new line of multicoloured smartphones called ZenFone that will come in 4, 5 and 6-inch versions.

The ZenFone family handsets come with large screens, big batteries, IPS displays with PixelMaster technology and Android 4.3 with the Asus skin that will get a KitKat upgrade.

The Asus ZenFone 6 is the flagship with a 6-inch 1280 x 720 IPS display powered by an Intel Atom Z2580 processor at 2GHz backed by 1GB of RAM. The 3230mAh battery should give plenty of life even when snapping away using the 13-megapixel rear or 2-megapixel front facing cameras. It comes in at 9.5mm at the thickest point and weighs 200g.

The Asus ZenFone 5 has the same resolution but on a 5-inch screen. It does take a bump down on the battery at 2050mAh and camera with an 8-megapixel rear shooter. It's also thicker at 10.3mm but weighs less at 144g.

The Asus ZenFone 4 is the budget option with a 4-inch 800 x 480 resolution screen, Intel Atom Z2520 processor at 1.2GHz and 1GB of RAM. The battery is 1170mAh and the cameras are 5-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel. The ZenFone 4 is 11.2mm thick and weighs 115g.

The Asus ZenFone 4 will cost $99 (£60), the ZenFone 5 is $149 , and the ZenFone 6  $199. When they might go on sale hasn't been announced.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Comments