  Asus ZenFone 4, 5 and 6 line-up announced starting at £60

Asus has announced an entirely new line of multicoloured smartphones called ZenFone that will come in 4, 5 and 6-inch versions.

The ZenFone family handsets come with large screens, big batteries, IPS displays with PixelMaster technology and Android 4.3 with the Asus skin that will get a KitKat upgrade.

The Asus ZenFone 6 is the flagship with a 6-inch 1280 x 720 IPS display powered by an Intel Atom Z2580 processor at 2GHz backed by 1GB of RAM. The 3230mAh battery should give plenty of life even when snapping away using the 13-megapixel rear or 2-megapixel front facing cameras. It comes in at 9.5mm at the thickest point and weighs 200g.

The Asus ZenFone 5 has the same resolution but on a 5-inch screen. It does take a bump down on the battery at 2050mAh and camera with an 8-megapixel rear shooter. It's also thicker at 10.3mm but weighs less at 144g.

The Asus ZenFone 4 is the budget option with a 4-inch 800 x 480 resolution screen, Intel Atom Z2520 processor at 1.2GHz and 1GB of RAM. The battery is 1170mAh and the cameras are 5-megapixel and 0.3-megapixel. The ZenFone 4 is 11.2mm thick and weighs 115g.

The Asus ZenFone 4 will cost $99 (£60), the ZenFone 5 is $149 , and the ZenFone 6 $199. When they might go on sale hasn't been announced.