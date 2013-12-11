  Asus PadFone Mini launches in Taiwan with 7-inch tablet and 4.3-inch phone

The Asus PadFone Mini is out today in Taiwan. The 7-inch tablet with 4.3-inch phone has been leaked a few times leading up to the launch so the specs are as expected - which isn’t a bad thing.

The PadFone Mini is essentially a smaller, lower-powered alternative to the PadFone Infinity. That means in this set-up you’ll get a 4.3-inch smartphone and 7-inch tablet dock. Combined you have 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon MSM8226 as the CPU backed by a meagre 1GB of RAM. That 4.3-inch screen is 960 x 540 resolution while the tablet offers 1280 x 800 - so not brilliant. There’s 16GB storage plus microSD, Android 4.3 OS, a 1500mAh phone battery and 2200mAh tablet battery.

READ: Asus FonePad 7 hands-on

So while the specs aren’t much to write home about it’s nice to see Asus jumping on the mini alternative bandwagon. Plus there are a few special treats to enjoy like the camera’s Hi-Light Owl Mode combining four sensor pixels into one for a larger pixel size to improve the camera’s sensitivity before shooting.

So the specs aren’t as good as the Infinity series, but that seems to be the way with a mini model in a lot of cases like the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini or HTC One Mini.

The Asus PadFone Mini will cost NT$11,990 (£246) where it can be bought in Taiwan. No European or US release date or price have been announced yet.