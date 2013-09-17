  1. Home
New Asus Padfone Infinity gets officially announced with Snapdragon 800, microSD and 13-megapixel camera

  New Asus Padfone Infinity gets officially announced with Snapdragon 800, microSD and 13-megapixel camera
Asus has unveiled the fourth in a line of Padfones, a new Padfone Infinity. So has it been changed in the short time since the last Padfone Infinity arrived?

That Snapdragon 600 processor has been upgraded to the world-dominating Snapdragon 800 at 2.2GHz - which no new device would be seen without these days. It's had a memory downgrade with no 64GB option but only 32GB and 16GB. But fear not, Asus has added a microSD slot - so maybe this is more of an upgrade as far as wallets are concerned.

Another significant upgrade is the camera. The new Asus Padfone Infinity will come sporting a 13-megapixel, f/2.0 rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing snapper. Similar to the HTC One's UltraPixel technology Asus uses the 13-megapixels and enhances the image by squeezing them into a higher-quality 3-megapixel photo - it's dubbed this PixelMaster. You'll also get burst shots at up to 25 per second in this mode, or 8 per second in 13-megapixel mode.

The software, running from Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, has been tidied up for smoother use and a better look. But if you loved the Garmin navigation software in the previous model you might feel a little lost this time, as that's been cut.

The new Asus Padfone comes in platinum white or titanium black and will be available in Taiwan first for $640 (£403) at 16GB and $710 at 32GB.

