Asus Padfone 2 UK availability confirmed: 1 March, £599 for pre-orders

Asus has confirmed that the Padfone 2 will be available in the UK for £599, with pre-orders starting on 1 March.

The Asus Padfone, the second-generation dockable smartphone and tablet "Station", was announced in October 2013 in Milan, where we first saw the device. The previous generation of Padfone never made it to market in the UK.

The Padfone 2 offers you a smartphone with a 4.7-inch display that docks into a 10.1-inch tablet form, meaning you get the best of both worlds.

The phone is the brains of the outfit, with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro 1.5GHz processor and 2GB RAM. The display is impressive too, offering a 720p Super IPS+ screen, with a bright 550 nits.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear of the handset which has received some tweaks for added functionality, and 32GB of internal memory. Otherwise, the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean device is relatively unsullied.

The Padfone Station, by comparison, is basically a battery and a display. It will boost the life of your handset 3x, says Asus, and you get a 1280 x 800 resolution tablet.

The docked weight is 649g, so pushing up towards the top end, and much heavier than the just confirmed Sony Xperia Tablet Z.

The aim is to offer one solution without the need to sync two devices to accounts, but the downside, obviously, is that you don't have a separate tablet you can pass over to the kids to play with.

Still, we're impressed with the quality of the Padfone 2 from what we've see previously and the docking mechanism is somewhat magical.

However, you might want to hold off, as Asus has just announced that Padfone Infinity, which takes the same concept, wraps it in aluminium and boosts the smartphone to a 5-inch 1080p display, with the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chipset.

It's going to be more expensive though, currently slated for £799, with the exact availability still to be confirmed.

