Asus Padfone to get MWC, not CES reveal
Asus has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be launching its Asus Padfone in February at next month's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
The event, titled "Incredible Mobile, Endless Possibilities" will see the official launch of the new phone tablet combination with availability set for later in the year in the UK and elsewhere around the world.
Asus has also confirmed to Pocket-lint that the new devices will have better features than first revealed when the company showed off a prototype last year.
The Asus Padfone was expected by many to be launched at CES in Las Vegas, however Asus has confirmed that won't be the case. In fact the company is only showing off the first iteration of the Padfone in a glass case off the show floor.
We will be bringing you all the news on the Asus Padfone when it does officially launch on the 27 February in Barcelona.
We will keep you posted.
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- New leaked press images show LG G7 ThinQ front, rear and every other angle
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL cases: Protect your Google smartphone
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without costing a fortune
- Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here
- LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 6 glass back confirmed by CEO, promises a "premium hand-feel"
Comments