Asus PadFone - the phone that wants to be a tablet

Asus has used its Computex 2011 keynote speech in Taipei to show off a new concept: the Padfone.

Like the Motorola Atrix, the Padfone, which Asus has been teasing details of over the last couple of weeks, will be a 4.3-inch smartphone, that snaps into the back of a 10.1-inch tablet shell giving people a bigger screen when they need it, just like the Atrix does with the LapDock.

“The ASUS Padfone is a device that explores one possible convergence between two popular mobile devices - the smartphone and tablet,” blurbs Asus on the new creation.

The new device is still very much at concept stage with Asus yet to give out any solid details - including whether those screen sizes will be final, but the company is clearly hoping that with people wanting both smartphones and tablets this should be a winner.

Asus has said that when the phone is docked, it can recharge from the tablet's larger battery and the tablet can also make use of the smartphone's 3G internet connection.

Sadly no launch details have been given for the Asus Padfone.

UPDATE: We've managed to get some hands-on time with the PadFone, and our pictures are in the gallery.