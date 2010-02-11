  1. Home
Garmin-Asus nuvifone A50 and M10 announced

Garmin-Asus has followed up the M20 and G60 with the launch of the Android-based A50 and the Windows Mobile M10, both new smartphones with tons of location gubbins.

Only brief specs have been revealed now - with more promised at Mobile World Congress - but we know the A50 gets full-featured, turn-by-turn Garmin navigation while location features are said to be designed into virtually every function including email, text messaging and photos.  

Described as "elegant and thin", the A50 has a 3.5-inch HVGA capacitive touchscreen display, 4GB internal storage, an expandable microSD card slot, an accelerometer and a 3-megapixel camera with geotagging abilities.

The HSDPA M10 offers Windows Mobile 6.5.3 and also offers a 3.5-inch WVGA touchscreen as well as a QWERTY keyboard. Specs come in with 512 RAM, 512 ROM, 4GB memory, Wi-Fi and full-fat Garmin navigation.

Both the Garmin-Asus nuvifone A50 and the M10 are due to be available in Europe in the first half of 2010 - we'll try and find out a little more for you at MWC where the handsets will be unveiled.

