  TVCatchup launches iPhone site

TVCatchup, a company based in Britain which allows the watching of live television on its website, managed to get itself into trouble with broadcasters last year after offering a free program recording service, which it was then forced to suspend after its hosting was terminated by its ISP.

However, the site has now launched an iPhone (or iPod Touch) version of its website that allows anyone who visits iphone.tvcatchup.com on their handset to watch live UK television, albeit with a delay of about a minute.

It won't work outside of the UK, but within the country it claims that it's completely legitimate. A mobile version had originally been planned for early 2008 but was abandoned after browsers that supported Flash (like SkyFire) began to appear on mobile phones.

The iPhone, which still doesn't support Flash, was left out of the party, but this new solution offers playlist downloads to get around the problem. If you have an iPhone or iPod touch then give it a go and let us know what you think.