  CoPilot Live for iPhone gets updated again

The CoPilot Live iPhone GPS navigation app has received its second update in 2 months. This latest update adds new features including in-app safety camera updates, the claim of improved GPS performance in walking mode and the ability to use the iPhone's native keyboard throughout the app.



As well as stability and performance improvements, there's said to be improved contacts destination entry, smart call handling that remembers your destination after a phone call and the ability to switch off menu beeps and mute voice instructions.



The updated CoPilot Live app is available to buy now from the App Store for a one-off fee of £25.99, while existing customers can download the update for free. There's more info over at www.copilotlive.com/iphone.

