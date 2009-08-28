Apple sued over iPhone's missing MMS
An American consumer is suing Apple and iPhone operator AT&T for the failure as yet to deliver the promised MMS messaging on the iPhone 3GS.
Deborah Carr has filed a lawsuit in Ohio that charges Apple and AT&T for "violating laws against deceptive trade practices and with breach of contract" for stating that the iPhone 3GS offers such a service.
Announced at the device's launch in June, US users of the iPhone 3GS are still waiting for the multimedia messaging, a disappointment Carr's lawsuit prices at $5 million.
Officially, in small print, Apple said "MMS support from AT&T will be available in late summer". This apparently gives Apple and AT&T until 22 September at 5.18pm EDT, when "fall" officially begins, to introduce the service.
"Millions of customers, as a result of the false and deceptive representations and concealments of Apple and AT&T purchased the 3G and 3GS, waiting for the wonderful day in June 2009 when the new application would be available which would allow MMS", Carr's filing reads.
"Unfortunately, after downloading the new 3.0 Software Update application, MMS still did not work on both the 3G and 3GS".
We will keep you posted with developments.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- What is Apple Pay, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
Comments