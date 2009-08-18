Apple schedules keynote for 9 September
The previously-rumoured Apple keynote set for the week of 7 September looks to be gaining credibility. Sources have placed the date of the event at 9 September, less than a week before Microsoft launches its Zune HD PMP.
The event will be in San Francisco, and most analysts expect the company to reveal a new range of camera-equipped iPods, thanks to a glut of cases emerging from the Far East with holes exactly where a camera should be. There's also rumours that iTunes will be revamped with more "social" functionality.
However, the other much-rumoured new Apple product - the tablet computer - looks like it won't be making an appearance until 2010 at the earliest. Nor do we know whether Steve Jobs will be making his first reappearance back in the public eye.
We'll find out on Wednesday 9 September.
