Five iPhone apps to make you fat

Following the news that Pizza Hut is the latest restaurant chain to offer an app so you can order food from your phone, here are five food apps that are sure to help you pile on the pounds:



The Pizza Hut app lets you order your pizza through the application to be delivered to your door. Giving you full access to the latest menu, the App also lets you make your own pizza by choosing a type of crust in the scroll wheel, "pinching" to select size, and dragging-and-dropping toppings onto the pizza, all with visual confirmation. "If an overeager pizza customer adds too many toppings, the pizza explodes and toppings go flying across the screen with an alert to make their pizza happier with fewer toppings", the company says. To customise for half and half, users tilt the phone left or right and the toppings move to one side or the other. When finished, the user sees a visual representation of what their pizza will look like.

UK and US

Free

9/10 - You don't even have to get up off the sofa



Dunkin' Run will let you collate an order before heading down to your local store and showing the dude behind the counter what you want. The free app promises to simplify the whole process and allows the coffee runner to ditch a scrappy bit of paper with a handful of coffee and donut orders.

US only

Free

8/10 - Donuts, need we say more



Worried that you might have strayed too far away from your nearest McDonald's? The McDonald's Finder aims to give you directions to the fast food joint via Google Maps. Not exactly ground breaking, but it means you will never be too far away from your next Big Mac.

UK, US, Germany

£1.19

7/10 - Drive thru means you won't have to get out of the car



Another one for fans of coffee, My Starbucks Pro allows you to create your order ready to show the Starbuck Barista (that's server to you and me) allowing them to transfer to your coffee cup. Crazy concoctions can be saved for repeat visits, while the app also supports other features such as ability to check your Starbucks card balance, as well as access to the company's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Global

£1.79

5/10 - All that whipped cream could do you damage



Teaming up with Zagat, the lastminute.com app, which is due to be launched by the end of July will allow you to find restaurants near your location using the 3GS compass and augmented reality interface. All you have to do is point the iPhone in the general direction you want to walk, and the screen will display how far away the nearest restaurant is, its rating and whether it's expensive or not.

UK

Free

4/10 - You have to walk

Do you know of any good food apps for the iPhone? Let us know in the comments section of this story.