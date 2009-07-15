Pizza Hut serves up iPhone app

Pizza Hut is the latest restaurant chain to launch an iPhone app for pizza lovers too lazy to find a menu and pick up the phone.

The new app, which is available in both the UK and the US follows other big retailers like Dunkin Donuts in allowing people to see what's on offer.

However, the Pizza Hut app is hoping to take people's urge for a meat feast one step further by letting them order the pizza through the application to be delivered to their door.

But rather than just a list of pizzas available the app has moved to make a game of it, adding the ability to "virtually build their own pizza" by choosing a type of crust in the scroll wheel, "pinching" to select size, and dragging-and-dropping toppings onto the pizza, all with visual confirmation.

"If an overeager pizza customer adds too many toppings, the pizza explodes and toppings go flying across the screen with an alert to make their pizza happier with fewer toppings", the company says.

To customise for half and half, users tilt the phone left or right and the toppings move to one side or the other. When finished, the user sees a visual representation of what their pizza will look like.

Pizza Hut has also given consumers a way to pass the time as they wait for their pizza with a game called Pizza Hut Racer. Pizza Hut Racer challenges users to deliver a pizza quickly while avoiding obstacles in the road. The pizza delivery car speeds up or slows down depending upon the angle of the device, and vibrations and beeps alert users when the driver hits the curb or runs into obstacles.