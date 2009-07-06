  Apple places "massive" order of camera modules

It's being reported that Apple has placed a "massive" order of camera modules with its manufacturing plants in Asia - the same kind of cheap cameras as are in the iPhone.

Analysts suggest they could be heading for the iPod touch, something which would tally up nicely with the three other recent hints towards a September iPod refresh bringing in cameras.

To recap, a number of tips have come our way since the middle of March that suggest Apple's planning cameras for the iPod touch and nano. Most recently, a case labelled "iPod touch" surfaced with a hole for a camera.

With the video editing facilities offered by the recent iPhone 3GS, a camera-equipped iPod touch could do some real damage to the low end of both the camera and camcorder markets, especially when you consider the iPod touch's other features too.