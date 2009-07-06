  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple places "massive" order of camera modules

|
  Apple places "massive" order of camera modules
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

It's being reported that Apple has placed a "massive" order of camera modules with its manufacturing plants in Asia - the same kind of cheap cameras as are in the iPhone.

Analysts suggest they could be heading for the iPod touch, something which would tally up nicely with the three other recent hints towards a September iPod refresh bringing in cameras.

To recap, a number of tips have come our way since the middle of March that suggest Apple's planning cameras for the iPod touch and nano. Most recently, a case labelled "iPod touch" surfaced with a hole for a camera.

With the video editing facilities offered by the recent iPhone 3GS, a camera-equipped iPod touch could do some real damage to the low end of both the camera and camcorder markets, especially when you consider the iPod touch's other features too.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung says S10 won't be its first 5G phone, foldable phone is coming
Apple just pushed pause on launching this major iOS 12 feature
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price and pre-order info: Check out the latest Note 9 deals
Apple iPhone XI vs iPhone X: What's the rumoured difference?
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases: Protect your new Samsung device
What is Bixby? Samsung's smart assistant explained
Comments