  National Gallery launches "Love Art" iPhone app

The National Gallery has become the first ever gallery to make its paintings accessible through an iPhone app, in a move that it says makes it possible to take a mini tour of the Gallery anywhere in the world.

The "Love Art" app features 250 paintings from the collection along with around 200 minutes of audio and video content, including interviews with National Gallery director Dr Nicholas Penny, dramatist Robin Brooks, artist Maggie Hambling and Girl with a Pearl Earring author Tracy Chevalier.

The paintings are showcased in 12 thematic galleries, such as portraits, cityscapes and religious paintings with the ability to zoom in "to see details that are often missed".

Love Art is available now from Apple's online iTunes Store, and, even better "for a short time only" it is available free of charge.