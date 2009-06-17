iPhone 3.0 update now live in the UK

Ladies and gentlemen, start your updates. The iPhone 3.0 firmware is now live in the UK. To get it, in iTunes connect your iPhone, select it under Devices in the Source List on the left, then in the iPhone Summary pane, click Check for Update. Click Download and Install.

Highlights of the iPhone 3.0 OS include the long-awaited ability to cut, copy and paste, MMS messaging, subscription-based applications, push notifications, apps aimed at accessories and better map integration including turn-by-turn directions.

Other new features include a landscape on-screen keyboard in certain apps, the ability to sync Notes, Wi-Fi auto-login, the ability to forward and delete multiple messages, voice memos and improvements to the phone's search functionality.

Hordes of readers have flooded Pocket-lint today with hundreds of comments, eagerly awaiting the update, after we revealed that it would be live between 5 and 7pm, thanks to some Twitter sleuthing by @richardlai.