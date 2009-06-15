  iPhone 3G S "sold out" in US

Would be iPhone 3G S customers who've yet to pre-order the new Apple handset are likely to find themselves having to stand in line to get the new phone on launch day.

According to reports at Information Week, Apple and AT&T have already sold out of their allocation pre-order quota almost a full week ahead of the 19 June launch.

Customers from Saturday who wanted to pre-order the new phone have been told that they won't receive a unit on launch day, and may have to wait up to 1 to 2 weeks to receive their smartphone.

Other reports suggest that the controversially expensive new handset has over 200,000 pre-orders already in the US, with reports also suggesting stock is going to be low on launch day.

In the UK, Apple and O2 are gearing up for the Friday launch with the handset going on sale at Apple, O2 and Carphone Warehouse stores across the country.

Pocket-lint will be covering launch day both in London and New York.

We will keep you posted.