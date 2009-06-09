Five main improvements to the Apple iPhone 3G S

Apple's just announced iPhone 3G S has been unveiled with the claim that it's the company's "fastest, most powerful yet" incarnation of the iPhone.

Many of the improvements Apple is highlighting for the iPhone 3G S, such as cut and paste, MMS and search, will come via the iPhone OS 3.0 update, which iPhone 3G customers will also benefit from (with some features operator dependent) but there are some hardware changes that are worth noting.

Whether you are an existing iPhone 3G owner considering a potentially expensive upgrade, an iPhone newbie that's had their head turned by the S model, or just a curious observer, our quick look at the five main physical improvements the new model offers over the existing one, should be of interest.

It's faster



Apple is keeping mum on the new processor powering the 3G S, but are claiming the new handset is around two times faster and more responsive than the 3G. Example boasts given during the keynote were that users will be able to launch messages 2.1x faster, load SimCity 2.4x faster and view an Excel attachment 3.6x faster. In addition Apple is claiming web pages will render in "a fraction" of the time, although this boast may also be down to the phone's up to 7.2Mbps connectivity, coverage for which, it should be noted, is only available in a few geographic locations.

The camera has been improved



Instead of the iPhone 3G's 2-megapixel imaging abilities, the 3G S gets a megapixel boost to 3, as well as autofocus by tapping on the iPhone's screen, a macro mode and auto white balance and exposure. With the 3G S "a tap of the camera toggle" will switch the camera from still to video. The mobile device will then be capable of recording web-friendly 30fps VGA video footage that can be "trimmed" directly on the phone, before being saved, synced back to a PC or Mac, emailed or uploaded.

There's voice control



Similar to Apple's new iPod shuffle, iPhone 3G S owners will be able to control certain functions of their phone through their voice alone. Pressing and holding the "home" button on the 3G S activates the setting, users can speak the name of a contact or a number to place a call, or use their voice to play music. On the music side of things, the capability includes the option to tell the 3G S to play a certain album, to play more songs like the one currently playing, as well as ask the 3G S what song is playing and have it answer you.

The battery lasts longer



As with a fair few higher end smartphones, ask a user what one of their biggest gripes is, and they'll say lousy battery life. The iPhone 3G S, although exactly the same size as the iPhone 3G, has been granted improved battery life, perhaps due to the new processor. Although 3G talk time and internet use remains the same for both models at a quoted 5 hours, the 3G S will last 3 hours longer on Wi-Fi (9 compared to 6), 6 hours longer for audio playback (30 vs 24) and give you 3 hours more juice for playing video (10 against 7).

It's got a digital compass



Although the iPhone 3G offers maps, and various apps-based directional bits and bobs through its Assisted GPS functionality, the 3G S gets a magnetometer, or digital compass. This, as long as users aren't stood in an area with particularly strong magnetic fields, can be used as a standalone app for those now-just-where-is-south-south-west moments, within maps with a nifty feature to auto rotate the map to the direct the phone is facing, and no doubt in the future in a plethora of ways through third party apps that we couldn't even

begin

to imagine right now...