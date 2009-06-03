WWDC banner revealed in spy-shots
See it like pleasantly reassuring deja vu, or the horrible realisation that we're all trapped in the cyclical nightmare that is the consumer tech industry - we're obviously opting for the former - but WWDC banner pics have been spy-shotted and posted on Flickr, just as they were this time last year.
The banner, photographed by Flickr user Adam Jackson, does not give away much. One of this year's focuses appears to be on the App Store, with the slogan: "One year later. Light-years ahead".
Snapped by Jackson at the Moscone Center a week before the WWDC event is due to kick off with a keynote from Phil Schiller, let's hope Apple's eagerness to get the graphics up is justified by the event's announcements. We will keep you posted.
