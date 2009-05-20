Next iPhone specced and dated
Nothing has been announced, hinted at or even suggested, but that hasn't stopped yet another rumour circulating about what a new iPhone may or may not feature in terms of specs.
Perhaps reading more like a wish list rather than anything else, website appleiphoneapps.com has posted a list of what it claims will be the specs of the new model ahead of any official announcements from the Cupertino based company in the US.
Top of the billing is an OLED screen, 3.2-megapixel camera and built-in FM transmitter, all firsts for the handset.
Of course there is also the supposed promise of a sleeker design, an Apple logo that glows on the back like the company's MacBook range and improved battery life. Oh and it will also get a doubling of memory from 16GB to 32GB.
To top off the rumour the site has even managed to get a date, the 17 July from its secret spy from within.
Pinch of salt or bang on the money only time will tell, but in the meantime, what would you like the new iPhone to feature? Tap us up in the comments below.
