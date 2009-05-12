Apple rejects "Me So Holy" iPhone app

Apple has rejected another iPhone application because of worry that it could be "objectionable" to owners of the company's smartphone.

The app was to allow users to put their face on the bodies of various religious figures and add captions.

According to Apple, “Me So Holy” is in violation of section 3.3.12 of the iPhone SDK Agreement, which says:

“Applications must not contain any obscene, pornographic, offensive or defamatory content or materials of any kind (text, graphics, images, photographs, etc.), or other content or materials that in Apple’s reasonable judgement may be found objectionable by iPhone or iPod touch users”.

Like the "Pull My Finger" app which, as Pocket-lint previously reported, was initially removed due to it "being of limited utility to the broad iPhone and iPod touch user community", the "Me So Holy" app won't be available to users.

The creators of the application ask whether it's right that religion isn't permitted in the App Store when sex, urine and defecation aren't off-limits. They claim that Apple is being too sensitive to its perceived user group.

Arguably somewhat inconsistent since launch, it's been suggested that Apple has recently tightened up its application approval process after public outcry over an application that asked users to shake a baby to stop it crying.