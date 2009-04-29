  Free Santana iPhone app available

Carlos Santana is the latest artist to get on the iPhone bandwagon with the launch of a Santana application for iPhone and iPod touch.

The multimedia app offers video lessons in which Carlos Santana demonstrates the guitar technique he used in the hits "Black Magic Woman" and "Oye Como Va".

Other features include a sampling of Santana's most popular videos - plus live clips and behind-the-scenes tour footage - as well as the latest news and tour updates, and a Santana discography.

An iPhone fan, Carlos is quoted as saying: "I was the guy who went from the smoke signals and the mirrors... straight into the iPhone, so I have no concept of computers. I was still with cassettes. And so it fascinates me just how much the human imagination has gone into making things accessible... I'm eager to ride that".

The app is available for free in the Apple App Store, or there's more info at www.santana.com.